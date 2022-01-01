Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

65 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 31-43% higher FPS
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (95.5 vs 102.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 62 against 56 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~78.4%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 35 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 75%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 35-45 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +57%
5.01 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

