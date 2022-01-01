You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 31-43% higher FPS

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (95.5 vs 102.9 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 62 against 56 watt-hours

Case Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm

11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~78.4% Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 35 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) Size 13.4 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75% DCI-P3 color gamut - 75% Max. brightness ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) 500 nits ROG Flow X13 GV301 n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 62 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 100 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 40 W 35-45 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +57% 5.01 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 GV301 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x1W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.