You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 87 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i7 12700H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (150.5 vs 185.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) Dimensions 399.2 x 299.4 x 20.9-21.4 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.82-0.84 inches 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches Area 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~69.1% Side bezels 8.1 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 54.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Alienware x17 R1 300 nits Alienware m15 R7 300 nits

Battery Capacity 87 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 / 330 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 115 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Alienware x17 R1 +51% 13.1 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R7 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 88 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.