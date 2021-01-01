Dell Alienware x17 R1
- Launched: June 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~69%
- Dimensions: 399.2 x 299.4 x 20.9-21.4 mm (15.72" x 11.79" x 0.82-0.84")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
98
Gaming
79
Display
52
Battery Life
87
Connectivity
81
Case
56
NanoReview Score
73
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
Case
|Weight
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|Width
|399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
|Height
|299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
|Thickness
|20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
|Area
|1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|Side bezels
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|4
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1639
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9463
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
602
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5063
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes