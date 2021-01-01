Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x17 R1: full specs and tests

Dell Alienware x17 R1

  • Launched: June 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~69%
  • Dimensions: 399.2 x 299.4 x 20.9-21.4 mm (15.72" x 11.79" x 0.82-0.84")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware x17 R1.
Performance
98
Gaming
79
Display
52
Battery Life
87
Connectivity
81
Case
56
NanoReview Score
73

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware x17 R1

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Width 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
Thickness 20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
Area 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69%
Side bezels 8.1 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 4

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1639
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9463
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
602
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5063

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x4W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

