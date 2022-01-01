Dell G16 vs G15 5525 67 out of 100 VS 57 out of 100 Dell G16 Dell G15 5525

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G16 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~69% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6 mm Colors Black Gray, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Dell G16 +20% 300 nits G15 5525 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 13.2 V 13.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 180 W 180 / 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 14 6 Threads 20 12 L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 660M Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Dell G16 +18% 1868 G15 5525 1581 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Dell G16 +52% 13195 G15 5525 8689 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Dell G16 1933 G15 5525 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Dell G16 17668 G15 5525 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 90 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Dell G16 +22% 8.7 TFLOPS G15 5525 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

