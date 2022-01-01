Home > Laptop comparison > Dell G16 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Dell G16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

68 out of 100
Dell G16
VS
72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Dell G16
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 76 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G16 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (109.7 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Dell G16
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.1 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1154:1 1041:1
sRGB color space 98% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 70.5% 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.3% 98.5%
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Dell G16
300 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 882 gramm 730 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance
Dell G16
8.7 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +31%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

