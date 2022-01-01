Dell G16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (109.7 vs 150.7 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches
|312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.4%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48.1 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1154:1
|1041:1
|sRGB color space
|98%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|70.5%
|86.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.3%
|98.5%
|Response time
|9 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|882 gramm
|730 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dell G16 +11%
1860
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dell G16 +28%
13163
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Dell G16 +18%
1902
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Dell G16 +13%
17215
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|1700 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|2000 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|1792
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|112
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC285
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.3 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1