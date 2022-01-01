Dell G15 5525
- Launched: April 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~69%
- Dimensions: 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm (14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches)
Review
Performance
71
Gaming
54
Display
51
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
69
Case
53
NanoReview Score
57
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G15 5525
Case
|Weight
|2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8562
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes