Dell G15 5525 Launched: April 2022

April 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~69%

~69% Dimensions: 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm (14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery: - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU: - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G15 5525. Performance 71 Gaming 54 Display 51 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 69 Case 53 NanoReview Score 57

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G15 5525

Case Weight 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) Dimensions 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69% Side bezels 6 mm Colors Gray, Green Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1572 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8562

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes