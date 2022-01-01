Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or Inspiron 16 5620 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Inspiron 16 5620

60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 5620
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Dell Inspiron 16 5620
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Inspiron 16 5620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Can run popular games at about 181-247% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 59% sharper screen – 226 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
vs
Inspiron 16 5620

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs)
Dimensions 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~82.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.1% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +329%
6.14 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 5620
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 9.0 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
