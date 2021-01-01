Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 Plus 7610: full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.4%
  • Dimensions: 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm (13.98" x 9.74" x 0.66-0.74")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 16 Plus 7610.
Performance
86
Gaming
54
Display
58
Battery Life
76
Connectivity
71
Case
81
NanoReview Score
66

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Width 355.2 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 247.5 mm (9.74 inches)
Thickness 16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches)
Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 3

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.3 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4896
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3678

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

