Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
- Launched: April 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.4%
- Dimensions: 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm (13.98" x 9.74" x 0.66-0.74")
Review
Performance
86
Gaming
54
Display
58
Battery Life
76
Connectivity
71
Case
81
NanoReview Score
66
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|Width
|355.2 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|247.5 mm (9.74 inches)
|Thickness
|16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches)
|Area
|879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|3
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.3 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4896
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3678
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
4.329 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|Size
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes