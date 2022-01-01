Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2022) or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

LG Gram 17 (2022) vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

52 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2022)
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
LG Gram 17 (2022)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of LG Gram 17 (2022) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 27% sharper screen – 226 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (136.2 vs 151.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Gram 17 (2022)
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Dimensions 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches		 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.5% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 3
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 74.1%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Gram 17 (2022) +17%
350 nits
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Gram 17 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 13.5 x 9.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

