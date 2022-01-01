Dell Precision 7760 vs Latitude 7530 50 out of 100 VS 47 out of 100 Dell Precision 7760 Dell Latitude 7530

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760 Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 68 against 41 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1470 grams less (around 3.24 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (127.4 vs 163.4 square inches)

Case Weight 3.01 kg (6.64 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 400 x 263.6 x 25.9-28.6 mm

15.75 x 10.38 x 1.02-1.13 inches 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm

14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches Area 1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~81.7% Side bezels 8.5 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 - Adobe RGB profile 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Precision 7760 +25% 500 nits Latitude 7530 400 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 95 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 240 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 10 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 7760 +12% 1612 Latitude 7530 1440 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 7760 +86% 7303 Latitude 7530 3918 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 7760 1614 Latitude 7530 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 7760 10202 Latitude 7530 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance Precision 7760 0.742 TFLOPS Latitude 7530 +90% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.65 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.