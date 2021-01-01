Dell Precision 7760
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.2%
- Dimensions: 400 x 263.6 x 25.9-28.6 mm (15.75" x 10.38" x 1.02-1.13")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
91
Gaming
35
Display
41
Battery Life
74
Connectivity
81
Case
45
NanoReview Score
58
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 7760
Case
|Weight
|3.01 kg (6.64 lbs)
|Width
|400 mm (15.75 inches)
|Height
|263.6 mm (10.38 inches)
|Thickness
|25.9-28.6 mm (1.02-1.13 inches)
|Area
|1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|Adobe RGB profile
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1640
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7710
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10253
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.65 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes