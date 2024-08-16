Dell Precision 7760 vs Precision 7670 50 out of 100 VS 67 out of 100 Dell Precision 7760 Dell Precision 7670

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 68 Wh 95 Wh - 83 Wh 93 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12950HX RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Dell Precision 7670 Can run popular games at about 1190-1623% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 83 against 68 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (142.6 vs 163.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.01 kg (6.64 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 400 x 263.6 x 25.9-28.6 mm

15.75 x 10.38 x 1.02-1.13 inches 356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm

14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches Area 1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2) 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~80.7% Side bezels 8.5 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 1300:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Precision 7760 500 nits Precision 7670 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 95 Wh 83 Wh 93 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.5 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Bottom - Charge power 240 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 484 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12950HX Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 6 12 Threads 12 16 L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 7760 1625 Precision 7670 +6% 1726 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 7760 7461 Precision 7670 +26% 9422 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 7760 1614 Precision 7670 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 7760 10202 Precision 7670 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz - GPU boost clock 1450 MHz - FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 16 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 96 GPU performance Precision 7760 0.742 TFLOPS Precision 7670 +2164% 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 91.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.65 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.