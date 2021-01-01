Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 or Inspiron 15 5510 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Inspiron 15 5510

53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 and Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 69% sharper screen – 169 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (91.3 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 296 mm (11.65 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 15 mm (0.59 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~82.4%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White, Black Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 36.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9310
2300
Inspiron 15 5510 +15%
2654
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5510 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 84.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Dell XPS 13 9310
2. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510
3. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Inspiron 15 5510
4. Dell G5 15 5510 vs Inspiron 15 5510
5. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs Inspiron 15 5510
6. ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and XPS 13 9310 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский