Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Launched: April 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%
- Dimensions: 356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm (14.02" x 9.01" x 0.7")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
948
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2557
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1283
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|Max. resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes