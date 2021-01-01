Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5510: full specs and tests

Dell Inspiron 15 5510

Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm (14.02" x 9.01" x 0.7")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 5510.
Performance
56
Gaming
29
Display
13
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
69
Case
85
NanoReview Score
43

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 0 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
948
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2557
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1283

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 192
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

