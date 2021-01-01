Dell Inspiron 15 5510 Launched: April 2021

April 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%

~82.4% Dimensions: 356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm (14.02" x 9.01" x 0.7")

Display: - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery: - 51 Wh 68 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 10210U Intel Core i5 10310U Intel Core i7 10610U Intel Core i7 10810U RAM: - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Performance 56 Gaming 29 Display 13 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 69 Case 85

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors Silver, Blue Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 68 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 0 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 10210U Intel Core i5 10310U Intel Core i7 10610U Intel Core i7 10810U Base frequency 1.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 948 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2557 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 412 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 1283

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1000 MHz FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 192 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB