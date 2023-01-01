You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 75% sharper screen – 254 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

75% sharper screen – 254 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (107.1 vs 122.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~84.6% Side bezels 4.4 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 145 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1650:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3% Response time - 49 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9530 (2023) 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 130 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 505 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +50% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.