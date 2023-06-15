Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Launched: February 2023

February 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~88.9%

~88.9% Dimensions: 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm (13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the XPS 15 9530 (2023). Performance 73 Gaming 54 Display 39 Battery Life 65 Connectivity 98 Case 79 NanoReview Score 62

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% Side bezels 4.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 505 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1721 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11887 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1785 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 13945 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No