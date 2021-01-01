Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 14 (2021): full specs and tests

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Launched: October 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.6%
  • Dimensions: 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm (12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MacBook Pro 14 (2021).
Performance
96
Gaming
45
Display
96
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
86
Case
90
NanoReview Score
81

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.6%
Side bezels 3.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14.2 inches
Type Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 67 / 96 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 10
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11661

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz
FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 2048
GPU performance
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable No
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision No

Comparison with competitors

1. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs XPS 13 9310
3. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs XPS 13 9305
4. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
5. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
7. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
9. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Surface Laptop Studio
10. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Comments

EnglishРусский