Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Launched: October 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.6%
- Dimensions: 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm (12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches)
Review
Performance
96
Gaming
45
Display
96
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
86
Case
90
NanoReview Score
81
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
1000 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|67 / 96 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|10
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11661
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
GPU performance
5.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No