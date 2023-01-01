Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|44.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|130 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|505 grams
|429 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1712
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +12%
11712
10419
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1821
1714
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +14%
14014
12314
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|83.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
