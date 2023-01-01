You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 86 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~89% Side bezels 4.4 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9530 (2023) 500 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 130 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 505 grams 429 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 40 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) +45% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 83.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

