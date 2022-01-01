Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~89%

~89% Dimensions: 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm (13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery: - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU: - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the XPS 15 9520 (2022). Performance 82 Gaming 61 Display 39 Battery Life 55 Connectivity 88 Case 80 NanoReview Score 63

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% Side bezels 4.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1730 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10710 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1720 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14898

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 40 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.2 Power 4x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No