Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) vs XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 97 against 86 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.9 vs 144 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|929 cm2 (144 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.2%
|~88.9%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|130 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|505 grams
|505 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1805
1712
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12455
11712
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1884
1821
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14692
14014
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.3 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|14.9 x 8.9 cm
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
