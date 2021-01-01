Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|229.9 mm (9.05 inches)
|235.3 mm (9.26 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|18.6 mm (0.73 inches)
|Area
|823 cm2 (127.5 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.6%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|36.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1230:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|96.3%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|67.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.4%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|197 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MagicBook 15 (2021) +15%
1289
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4247
VivoBook 15 M513 +12%
4758
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MagicBook 15 (2021) +14%
1344
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048
VivoBook 15 M513 +42%
7164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|79.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.2 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
