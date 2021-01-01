Home > Laptop comparison > MagicBook 15 (2021): full specs and tests

Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)

Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.6%
  • Dimensions: 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm (14.09" x 9.05" x 0.67")
Battery:
CPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MagicBook 15 (2021).
Performance
68
Gaming
52
Display
38
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
69
Case
88
NanoReview Score
56

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 229.9 mm (9.05 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6%
Side bezels 6.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 36.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1230:1
sRGB color space 96.3%
Adobe RGB profile 67.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4%
Response time 30 ms
Max. brightness
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 197 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1283
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4226
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 79.5 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

