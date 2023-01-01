Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nit) - 1920 x 1200 (250 nits) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 640 G10 User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the HP Elite x360 1040 G10 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) Dimensions 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 315.6 x 225.8 x 19.2 mm

12.43 x 8.89 x 0.76 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~79.8% Side bezels 6 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Plastic - Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nit) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor No Yes Max. brightness EliteBook 640 G10 250 nits Elite x360 1040 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 265 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance EliteBook 640 G10 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS Elite x360 1040 G10 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

