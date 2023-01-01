HP EliteBook 640 G10 vs Elite x360 1040 G10
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 640 G10
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP Elite x360 1040 G10
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
|1.34 kg (2.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|315.6 x 225.8 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.89 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.5%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Plastic
|-
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|265 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1601
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6052
Elite x360 1040 G10 +24%
7488
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1642
1728
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6054
Elite x360 1040 G10 +21%
7296
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
