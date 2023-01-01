Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 640 G10: full specs and tests

HP EliteBook 640 G10

HP EliteBook 640 G10
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.5%
  • Dimensions: 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm (12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the EliteBook 640 G10.
Performance
58
Gaming
34
Display
37
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
81
Portability
83
NanoReview Score
52

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook 640 G10

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
Dimensions 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Silver
Material Plastic
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6052
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1642
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6054
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

