Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 640 G10 Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) Dimensions 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~78.5% Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Plastic Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nit) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Max. brightness ProBook 440 G10 250 nits EliteBook 640 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 51 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 265 grams 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name undefined Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP - 45 W Type - Integrated Fabrication process - 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS - 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size - System Shared Memory type - DDR5 Memory speed - 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) - 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) - 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) - 16 GPU performance ProBook 440 G10 n/a EliteBook 640 G10 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.