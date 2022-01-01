You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G9 Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.8 vs 130.7 square inches) Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022) Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~79.6% Side bezels 6 mm 7.4 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TFT VA IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness ProBook 440 G9 250 nits Pavilion 15 (2022) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance ProBook 440 G9 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS Pavilion 15 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

