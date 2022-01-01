Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 440 G9 or Pavilion 15 (2022) – what's better?

HP ProBook 440 G9 vs Pavilion 15 (2022)

41 out of 100
HP ProBook 440 G9
VS
48 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
HP ProBook 440 G9
HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 440 G9 and Pavilion 15 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G9
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.8 vs 130.7 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 440 G9
vs
Pavilion 15 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches		 360.2 x 234 x 17.9 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~79.6%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TFT VA IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ProBook 440 G9
250 nits
Pavilion 15 (2022) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 10 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
ProBook 440 G9 +1%
1.43 TFLOPS
Pavilion 15 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ProBook 440 G9 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. HP ProBook 440 G9 and Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
3. HP ProBook 440 G9 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
4. HP ProBook 440 G9 and HP ProBook 450 G9
5. HP Pavilion 15 (2022) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. HP Pavilion 15 (2022) and HP Pavilion 15
7. HP Pavilion 15 (2022) and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion 15 (2022) and ProBook 440 G9 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский