You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G8 Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~78.4% Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 36.2 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TFT VA TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness ProBook 440 G9 250 nits ProBook 440 G8 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 45 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 283 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz - Cores 6 2 Threads 8 2 L3 Cache 10 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 440 G9 +136% 1430 ProBook 440 G8 606 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 440 G9 +231% 3749 ProBook 440 G8 1132

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) GeForce MX450 TGP 45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1400 MHz - FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance ProBook 440 G9 1.43 TFLOPS ProBook 440 G8 +97% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 76.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.