Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G8
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.8 vs 131.9 square inches)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Width 359.4 mm (14.15 inches) 321.9 mm (12.67 inches)
Height 236.7 mm (9.32 inches) 213.9 mm (8.42 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~78.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ProBook 450 G8
250 nits
ProBook 440 G8
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.8 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

