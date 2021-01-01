Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 450 G8 or Latitude 5420 – what's better?

HP ProBook 450 G8 vs Dell Latitude 5420

42 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G8
VS
41 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5420
HP ProBook 450 G8
From $909
Dell Latitude 5420
From $1119
Display
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 450 G8 and Dell Latitude 5420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (105.5 vs 131.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 450 G8
vs
Latitude 5420

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches		 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 300:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
ProBook 450 G8 +14%
250 nits
Latitude 5420
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 3.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 2 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ProBook 450 G8
1169
Latitude 5420 +192%
3416

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ProBook 450 G8 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 5420
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5420 and HP ProBook 450 G8 or ask any questions
