ProBook 450 G8 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 70 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits

154% sharper screen – 254 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (107.1 vs 131.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm

14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~84.6% Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 100 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness ProBook 450 G8 250 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +300% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 67 / 96 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max Base frequency 1.8 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency - 3.2 GHz Cores 2 10 Threads 2 10 L3 Cache 4 MB - Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook 450 G8 614 MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +166% 1632 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook 450 G8 1169 MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +882% 11485

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 896 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ProBook 450 G8 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +84% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x16 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.