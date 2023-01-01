Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 455 G10 or Vivobook Go 15 OLED – what's better?

HP ProBook 455 G10 vs ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED

43 out of 100
HP ProBook 455 G10
VS
43 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED
HP ProBook 455 G10
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
Battery
42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 455 G10 and ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 455 G10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 455 G10
vs
Vivobook Go 15 OLED

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches		 360.3 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm
14.19 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 838 cm2 (129.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Silver Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 265 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.5 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 4
GPU performance
ProBook 455 G10 +10%
0.54 TFLOPS
Vivobook Go 15 OLED
0.49 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5500 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ProBook 455 G10 and ProBook 450 G10
2. ProBook 455 G10 and ProBook 445 G10
3. ProBook 455 G10 and Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
4. ProBook 455 G10 and ProBook 440 G10
5. ProBook 455 G10 and IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
6. Vivobook Go 15 OLED and Aspire 3 (A315-59)
7. Vivobook Go 15 OLED and IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
8. Vivobook Go 15 OLED and ThinkPad L15 Gen 4
9. Vivobook Go 15 OLED and Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED and HP ProBook 455 G10 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский