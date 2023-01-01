Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits, Non-Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 42.7 Wh 51.3 Wh - 42 Wh 51 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook 455 G10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G10 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Better webcam recording quality

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP ProBook 455 G10 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP ProBook 450 G10 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.8% Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits, Non-Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Max. brightness ProBook 455 G10 250 nits ProBook 450 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42.7 Wh 51.3 Wh 42 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 265 grams 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) undefined TGP 15 W - Type Integrated - Fabrication process 6 nm - GPU base clock 1500 MHz - GPU boost clock 2200 MHz - FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared - Memory type DDR4 - Memory speed 3.2 Gbps - Shading units (cores) 128 - Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 - Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 - GPU performance ProBook 455 G10 0.54 TFLOPS ProBook 450 G10 n/a

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.