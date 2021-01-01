Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 14 (2021) or EliteBook x360 1030 G8 – what's better?

59 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
VS
60 out of 100
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
From $1369
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
From $1839
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) and EliteBook x360 1030 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 66 against 54 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (91.3 vs 100.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 14 (2021)
vs
EliteBook x360 1030 G8

Case

Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
Width 293.8 mm (11.57 inches) 303.8 mm (11.96 inches)
Height 220.1 mm (8.67 inches) 194 mm (7.64 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~82.7%
Side bezels 1.5 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.5 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:35 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

