Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 16 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

63 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
VS
79 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
HP Spectre x360 16
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 25700:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74% 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% 99.1%
Response time - 67 ms
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 16
400 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 135 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64
GPU performance
Spectre x360 16 +23%
6.42 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Spectre x360 16 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. HP Spectre x360 16 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. HP Spectre x360 16 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8
4. HP Spectre x360 16 vs Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Pro 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and HP Spectre x360 16 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский