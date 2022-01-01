HP Spectre x360 16
- Launched: September 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.5%
- Dimensions: 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm (14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches)
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.5%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|74%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|74%
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5100
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1600
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6272
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes