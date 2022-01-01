Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16: full specs and tests

HP Spectre x360 16

HP Spectre x360 16
  • Launched: September 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.5%
  • Dimensions: 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm (14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches)
Display:
RAM:

Performance
61
Gaming
59
Display
56
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Case
75
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Spectre x360 16

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5%
Side bezels 6.7 mm
Colors Black, Blue
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5100
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1600
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6272

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

