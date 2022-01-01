HP Spectre x360 16 Launched: September 2021

September 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.5%

~84.5% Dimensions: 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm (14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Spectre x360 16. Performance 61 Gaming 59 Display 56 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 79 Case 75 NanoReview Score 63

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Spectre x360 16

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% Side bezels 6.7 mm Colors Black, Blue Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 74% DCI-P3 color gamut 74% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 135 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 11390H Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1588 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5100 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1600 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 6272

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes