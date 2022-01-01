Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 16 or Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 16 vs Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

62 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
HP Spectre x360 16
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 83 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 16 and Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 83 against 64 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 59% sharper screen – 226 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 16
vs
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches		 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches
Area 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Green
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% -
Response time - 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 135 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance
Spectre x360 16 +85%
5.01 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
