You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~83.1% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 53 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) 350 nits IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 135 W 95 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 389 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP - 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) 3.195 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 68.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

