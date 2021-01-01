Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) : full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.1%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm (14.02" x 9.88" x 0.67-0.72")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) .
Performance
83
Gaming
57
Display
51
Battery Life
75
Connectivity
69
Case
83
NanoReview Score
64

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.4 mm (0.67-0.72 inches)
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 95 / 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1369
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6170
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1371
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9961

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA Yes
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

