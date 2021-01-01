Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
From $1099
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
From $799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 43% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 70 against 60 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (108.8 vs 146 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches
|270 x 260 x 23.6 mm
10.63 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|942 cm2 (146 inches2)
|702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.2%
|~101.8%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|-43.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|White, Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|53.5 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1203:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|72.6%
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1074 gramm
|500 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6220
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1405
1385
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10030
10331
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1408
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC245
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81 dB
|78 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4