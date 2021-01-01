Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2021 AMD): full specs and tests

HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~Infinity%
  • Dimensions: 0 x 0 x mm (0" x 0" x 0")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Victus 16 (2021 AMD).
Performance
97
Gaming
62
Display
64
Battery Life
72
Connectivity
71
Case
n/a
NanoReview Score
70

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 0 kg (0 lbs)
Area 0 cm2 (0 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~Infinity%
Side bezels -178.2 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 182 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1397
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6892
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
541
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3729

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps
Shading units 1408
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

