MSI GF63 Thin vs HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
|370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.6%
|~74.3%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1203:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|72.6%
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|120 W
|200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|500 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1423
1439
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6376
6419
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GF63 Thin +24%
1758
1415
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9378
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +13%
10556
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1408
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|88
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC245
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|78 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|-
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5