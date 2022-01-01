Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

57 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
2. Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
3. Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
4. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
5. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) vs TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
6. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) vs Strix G17 Advantage Edition
7. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) vs TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский