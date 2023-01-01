Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

70 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
55 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 80 against 60 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
vs
Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches		 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) 941 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~71.3%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 140 / 300 / 330 W 230 / 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 6
Threads 24 12
L3 Cache 30 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

