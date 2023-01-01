Notes on Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023):

- Models with RTX 4060/4070 graphics have a thickness of 19.9-25.2 mm, while those with RTX 4050/3050 are 19.9-21.9 mm thick.

- By pressing Fn+R, you can switch the display refresh rate between 240Hz, 165Hz, 144Hz, and 60Hz.