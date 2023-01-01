Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023) Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.7-25.2 mm

14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches Area 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~68.4% Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.9 mm Colors Gray White, Gray, Purple Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - Max. brightness Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023) +20% 300 nits G15 5530 (2023) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom Charge power 170 / 230 W 240 / 330 W Weight of AC adapter - 880 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023) +11% 7.12 TFLOPS G15 5530 (2023) 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

