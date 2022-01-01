Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.4 vs 130 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357 x 235 x 18.9 mm
14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches
|324 x 218 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|706 cm2 (109.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.9%
|~76.5%
|Side bezels
|12.4 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|147 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|40 GB
|40 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
