Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.9%
  • Dimensions: 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm (14.06" x 9.25" x 0.74")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD).
Performance
56
Gaming
56
Display
39
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
81
NanoReview Score
54

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9%
Side bezels 12.4 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 147 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3568
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1104
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4587

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

