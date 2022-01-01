You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (110.8 vs 129.4 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220.7 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7 inches 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches Area 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~80.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 - Max. brightness ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD +14% 250 nits Latitude 5530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left - Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD n/a Latitude 5530 1433 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD n/a Latitude 5530 3845

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz - GPU boost clock 1500 MHz - FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32 GPU performance ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD n/a Latitude 5530 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 40 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.