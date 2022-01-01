You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) Battery 57 Wh - 45 Wh 57 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 327.5 x 224 x 16.4 mm

12.89 x 8.82 x 0.65 inches 324 x 220.7 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7 inches Area 734 cm2 (113.7 inches2) 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~75.5% Side bezels 8.8 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 34 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1418:1 500:1 sRGB color space 91.8% - Adobe RGB profile 67.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% - Response time 70 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) +60% 400 nits ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD 250 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 45 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 376 gramm -

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) 1296 ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) 4589 ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 67.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 5.6 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

