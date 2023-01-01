Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 52.5 against 46 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 218 x 17.06 mm

12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.8 mm

12.33 x 8.85 x 0.7 inches Area 665 cm2 (103 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.1% ~80.7% Side bezels 9.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1500:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 +33% 400 nits IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 46 Wh 52.5 Wh Full charging time - 1:35 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 360 grams 348 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 4 GPU performance ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 +165% 1.43 TFLOPS IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

